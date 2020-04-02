kareena-kapoor-khan-trolls-arjun-kapoor-when-he-tells-his-male-fans-to-take-charge-of-house-chores

|

April 1 marked four years since the release of Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Ki & Ka. Arjun took to his Instagram handle to celebrate the film's anniversary with a video message, and he urged his followers to break gender stereotypes by sharing the load in household chores. Kareena trolled him brutally by telling him that she wanted to see him do his chores on Instagram. Sharing the video message, Arjun wrote as caption, "Hey, I hope all Ki & Ka s are at home staying safe and washing their hands often !!! I'm also sure all the 'Kas' are splitting all household chores and duties with their 'Kis' right now at home…Why don't you guys send me your videos/pictures of you doing household chores using #4YearsOfKiAndKa and tag me on your posts/stories and I'll repost them," (sic). In the video, Arjun reminisces his movie and suggests that during this time of self isolation and home quarantine, all the men out there can help their women with the household chores, and the women can sit back and enjoy some time off. Kareena, who is new to the Instagram game but is already a pro, trolled Arjun by commenting, "First I want to see you do your household chores on the gram… Then others will follow," (sic). Arjun took the challenge and replied, "Waah. Done deal." (sic). Watch video – Ki & Ka was a quirky film by R. Balki which focused on the reversal of gender roles between Arjun and Kareena's characters, with Arjun playing the house-husband and Kareena playing the provider.