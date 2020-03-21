kareena-kapoor-khan,-aishwarya-rai-bachchan,-shraddha-kapoor,-sonam-kapoor-&-jacqueline-fernandez-are-elegance-personified

When it comes to charm and elegance, Bollywood beauties are no match. While the world might talk about Hollywood heroines, the grace and elegance with which Bollywood beauties appear in any public platform be it an event or something as gorgeous with a lot of grandeur as the Cannes Film Festival, nothing can match it.

What’s amazing is they make their name and presence felt everywhere around the world. You simply talk of names and one can never stop counting. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor & Jacqueline Fernandez are certainly some of the big names in the business who are well known even beyond the country. The photos of these beauties below are the proof why we say you simply cannot ignore their elegance.

Check out the photos below to take a call –