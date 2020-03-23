Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Tammanah Bhatia: Who Wore Cape style dress Better?

Kareena Kapoor looks beautiful in all outfits. She is seen wearing different designed outfits and slays in Bollywood. She is the fashion icon of Bollywood. She was seen wearing a black cape style dress and was looking gorgeous in it. The upper portion of the dress had a golden design on it and gave her a beautiful look. She was looking perfect from top to bottom.

Deepika Padukone is an eminent actress and has a great personality. She slays the Bollywood with her killer looks. She is known for her fashion styles and she looks beautiful. She was seen wearing cape style dress and she has a great collection of cape style dresses and she looks beautiful in it.

Sonakshi Sinha is also a Bollywood actress who is famous for her acting. She was seen wearing Cape style casual dress and was looking fabulous in that outfit. The outfit was designed very well and in a unique way. She was looking mind-blowing in that outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia is famous in Tollywood as well as in Bollywood. She is a fabulous actress and she is famous for her acting skills and dance moves. She was seen wearing Cape style orange Anarkali and was looking gorgeous in that outfit. The outfit was very well designed and was looking superb on her.

