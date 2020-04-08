kareena-anushka-and-kapoor-sharma-pull-karan-johar’s-leg-as-he-gets-body-shamed-by-his-kids!

|

Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 19: 46 [IST]

The ongoing lockdown has ended up being a ‘blessing in disguise’ for most B-town celebrities, that are often busy for their frantic schedule and spend less time making use of their families. We love how Karan Johar keeps sharing hilarious videos on his Instagram page, wherein his followers can easily see the fun side of his kids – Yash and Roohi. In his latest Instagram post, Karan shared a video of Roohi and Yash, where both kids is seen mocking Karan’s ‘tummy’ whilst having lunch and giggling hard. To which Karan says, “So, I ought never to eat because i’ve a tummy? Why are you currently guys being so mean? I’m gonna go directly to the gym.” When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma found Karan Johar’s post, they ensured to pull his leg. In her K3G Poo style, Kareena wrote, “Gym Class Today for you personally @karanjohar💪❤❤.” Whereas, Anushka wrote, “Your sartorial choices , sense of humour and today even body have already been questioned . Times are hard 😂😂❤❤.” Arjun Kapoor also teased Karan by commenting, “PHAT as poo would say.” Although some were busy teasing Karan, some showered love on Karan’s lovely kids. Vidya Balan wrote, “They’re adorable @karanjohar …nazar naa lage ♥♥!!” Bhumi Pednekar was also as amused as Vidya and the actress commented, ” they’re loved by me?and #lockdownwiththejohars.” Netizens may also be deeply in love with Yash and Roohi’s cute antics and wait impatiently for his or her videos each day. We should say, be it Koffee With Lockdown or Karan With The Johars, KJo knows how exactly to entertain the audience in unique ways. Family: Karan Johar Is All Praise For Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, And Priyanka’s Short Film