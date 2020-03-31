Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are certainly the MOST STYLISH SIBLINGS

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor have ruled the Bollywood Industry for years and carried forward the legacy of the Kapoor clan. They have given some major hits and some of their performances were outstanding. Apart from acting and dance, these sisters are well-known for their impeccable style sense. They are seen together many times with their bunch of friends or for festivals and weddings. The sisters make it difficult for us to decide whom to look at first.

Their fashion sense is so stunning that they can turn a simple piece of cloth into a trendsetter and carry it confidently. Both the sisters are loyal Manish Malhotra lovers and most of their festive designer outfits are from his label. The sisters have worn the same saree in a different colour and yet given us two different looks we can crush upon. We can go on and on looking at the pictures of this duo and get so many fashion goals from them.

Here are some of the pictures of the sisters we are completely crushing upon. Take a look and let us know which is your favourite.