‘kardashian-wannabe’:-piers’-worst-spray-yet

Outspoken British TV host Piers Morgan has called for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be stripped of their titles and branded them “Kardashian-wannabes” after they announced they wished to stand down from royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the shock statement yesterday announcing they wished to live in Canada and become “financially independent”.

However, it emerged the couple want to keep certain privileges such as their Frogmore Cottage London residence – refurbished with £2.4 million ($AU 4.6 million) of taxpayers’ money – and £600,000 ($AU 1.1 million) annual royal protection squad.

Morgan blasted the couple in his latest column, branding them “entitled” and “disrespectful” toward the Queen.

media_camera The Queen was reportedly unaware of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s intentions to step down. Picture: John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP

He wrote for Mail Online: “In a series of staggeringly pompous statements on their gleaming new Hollywood-style website, they laid down the law to the Queen and to the rest of us about exactly how things are supposedly going to work from this moment on.

“In other words, they want to be super-woke celebrities (with all the outrageous ‘Do as we say not as we do’ hectoring hypocrisy they’ve already brought to that status) who get to keep all the trappings of royal life without any of the hard, boring bits and the right to cash in on their status however they choose.

“So, they want the glitz, the glamour, the splendour and the stupendous wealth … they just don’t want to have to actually earn it. What a pathetic joke.

“If they want to be the new Kardashians, they’ll get treated like the new Kardashians.

“Get rid of these whining, ego-crazed, deluded leeches Ma’am – before it’s too late.”

Earlier, the Good Morning Britain host hit out at Meghan Markle for “splitting Harry from the Royal Family” – after the couple announced they are quitting as senior royals.

He posted a series of explosive tweets ripping into the pair as they revealed they are moving abroad.

He wrote: “People say I’m too critical of Meghan Markle – but she ditched her family, ditched her dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family. I rest my case”.

The outspoken TV personality also tweeted a GIF from Harry and Meghan’s wedding, writing “what Meghan wants … Meghan gets”.

Piers also dubbed the treatment of the Queen as “disgraceful”, as it emerged no royals had been told about the statement.

media_camera The announcement appeared to catch Buckingham Palace off guard, with a palace statement saying discussions with Harry and Meghan were “at an early stage”. Picture: Jonathan Brady/AFP

He tweeted: “Wow. What a disgraceful way to treat the Queen. Shame on Harry and Meghan.

“Buckingham Palace says ‘it’s complicated’. Translation: the Queen’s bloody furious.”

After being told to leave the couple alone by former cricketer Kevin Pietersen he replied: “No. She’s breaking up our royal family after fleecing the public purse.

“As a taxpayer, and a Monarchist, I’m entitled to take a rather dim view of this.”

Piers had lashed out at Meghan in the past, claiming they were friends before she “ghosted” him when she met Harry.

Buckingham Palace admitted discussions with the couple will be “complicated” as they “carve out” their new roles away from the Royal Family.

The pair posted on Instagram they plan to “step back” from royal duties and split their time between Britain and North America – with Canada expected to be their second home.

The couple say they will be “financially independent” in their new lives, but will still support the Queen.

