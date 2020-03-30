Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth to team up, find out why

Actor Karanvir Bohra’s 21 questions instagram live series for the 21 day lockdown has not only proved to be quite informative, but also very entertaining and a mood changer in this current phase.

Karanvir who is bringing on a different friend for each daily session, has successfully managed to capture the attention of all the social media viewers by keeping the conversations light, fun and informative to bring something new to the table as well as make use of social media in a better and less worrisome manner at the moment.

Coming to today’s live session, Karanvir has a very special guest and old acquaintance on board who will be joining him. That person is none other than his ex bigg boss contestant and housemate Sreesanth!

Both the boys will be seen getting candid via a fun set of 21questions today evening on Karanvir’s series.

Speaking about teaming up with Sreesanth once again, Karanvir shares,”Both Sreesanth and I have been in touch post Bigg Boss, and its not like we have ever disconnected! As we both are very mature individuals, and have put behind us whatever has happened in the past. As times like these make us all understand that trivial issues of the past should be put aside, as right now staying connected and aiming at being better human beings is what is needed. And so I am quite excited to chat with him today and know what’s he has been upto! So this is surely going to be a very interesting and fun series that I am all set to conduct with him today.”