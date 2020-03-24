Karanveer Mehra and Mohit Kathuria's special advice to Pearl V Puri

Pearl V Puri wants to jump into the ocean but Karanveer Mehra and Mohit Kathuria’s special advice for him.

Pearl V Puri, the young heartthrob, who enthralled the audience in Bepanah Pyaarr, has been missing from the screen for some time now.

The young lad is currently isolating and protecting himself from Coronavirus. However, he wants to jump into the deep ocean and go as far as possible. Well, he mentioned the same on his Instagram profile. But his good buddies Karanveer Mehra and Mohit Kathuria have a special message for him.

Read here the message.