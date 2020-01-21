karan-johar-teams-up-with-saif-ali-khan,-parineeti-chopra,-to-dish-out-romantic-advice-in-new-netflix-show-what-the-love!

The official trailer of Karan Johar and Netflix’s upcoming collaboration What the Love! offers a peek into what the dating show is all about. The show is also being backed by BBC Studios India and is slated to premiere on 30 January, according to the streaming giant.

A still from What the Love! trailer. YouTube screengrab

The trailer shows Karan Johar grooming a group of six youngsters to become more confident in their own skin. The participants get a head-to-toe makeover, after which they speak about fears and insecurities with Karan and a bevy of other celebrities, including Saif Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Ali Fazal, Huma Qureshi and Sunny Leone. The celebrities dish out advice to the contestants, from breaking the ice on the first date to taking a conversation forward with a gamut of topics.

The official description of What the Love! reads, “Having spent a good part of the last 20 years helping us understand love, Karan Johar is back on his mission with What The Love!, a show where contestants team up with Karan and his friends for an exciting journey of glitz, glamour and a lot of fun.”

This is not the first time that Karan has turned a ‘love guru’ for a dating show. Karan also hosted the Calling Karan podcast airing on Ishq FM, where he spoke to lovelorn callers and helped them out with his witty suggestions and heartfelt advice.

What the Love! is one of the numerous projects to be coming out of Netflix’s collaboration with Dharma Productions’ digital wing, Dharmatic. Netflix recently announced its 2020 slate, which included another anthology from the filmmaker, tentatively titled The Other. In a statement to Livemint, Karan said that the anthology “delves into the various complexities of human relationships.” The omnibus will feature an ensemble cast comprising Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nushrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Watch the trailer here





Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 13: 41: 57 IST