karan-johar-says-he-is-humbled-and-elated-to-receive-padma-shri:-‘i-know-my-father-would-be-proud’

Filmmakers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and actor Kangana Ranaut are among the six cinema personalities to be awarded the Padma Shri, officials said on Saturday.

Singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami as well as veteran TV actor Sarita Joshi have also been conferred with the fourth highest civilian honour of the country.

Karan said he was humbled to receive the honour.

Son of veteran Bollywood producer late Yash Johar, Karan started his career as a director in Hindi cinema with the 1998 hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The 47-year-old, who runs Dharma Productions, went on to direct several commercial blockbusters in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010), Student of the Year (2012) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) among others.

Karan has also produced several critically-acclaimed films — Wake Up Sid, Agneepath, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoors & Sons and Raazi.

He recently directed Netflix’s horror anthology series Ghost Stories. Karan is also teaming up with Netflix for What the Love! backed by BBC Studios.

He will groom a group of six youngsters to become more confident in their own skin in the upcoming show. The participants get a head-to-toe makeover, after which they speak about fears and insecurities with Karan and a bevy of other celebrities, including Saif Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Ali Fazal, Huma Qureshi and Sunny Leone. The celebrities dish out advice to the contestants, from breaking the ice on the first date to taking a conversation forward with a gamut of topics.

The Padma Shri for this year has been awarded to a total of 118 eminent personalities across fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering.

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2020 10: 39: 43 IST