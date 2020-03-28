Kundali Bhagya couple Karan and Preeta (played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya) give us a perfect example of relationship goals. The duo’s strong chemistry grabs the attention of all their fans, and we are sure that many of you yearn for the same chemistry and love.

From the way they despised each other and couldn’t stand each other’s presence at the start, to the fact that they can’t live without each other, one can only admire their true love. The kind of love that this couple shares and how they care for each other through thick and thin is very endearing to watch. Karan and Preeta’s eye lock moments have been fans favourite and they can’t help but be in total awe of them.

We bring you some of the cute eye lock moments of the couple. Check now!