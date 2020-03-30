Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra's latest picture will make you go AWWW!!! Watch NOW

Contents
Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra’s latest picture
Popular personality Kapil Sharma is making the best use of his quarantine period.
Kapil and his little munchkin Anayra Sharma also came out to give a shout out to all the doctors, police and other individuals who are providing us with all the necessary services irrespective of health hazards during the #JantaCurfew.
Now, we came across the latest picture of Anayra which will bring a smile on everyone’s face. The picture shared by Viral Bhayani is adorable! Check here
View this post on Instagram
#kapilsharma adorable beti ❤❤❤
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on