kapil-sharma’s-co-star-blamed-‘firangi’-team-for-his-downfall,-said-he-‘gets-carried-with-fame’-(throwback)

While Kapil Sharma has bounced back with double the force and energy, and has guaranteed we get our dose of entertainment every weekend, there was a time when things weren’t looking up for him. It was the mid-air fight between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma that brought it all out in the open.

Kapil Sharma

Sugandha spills the beans

Sugandha Mishra, who used to mimic celebs and play a part on Kapil’s show, had opened up about the ace comedian. A Bollywood Hungama report had said that Sugandha Mishra had revealed that Kapil Sharma was a helpful, down to earth and immensely talented person. She had also added that it was Kapil who had convinced her parents to let her come to Mumbai and try her luck in the industry. Not just that, she also had said that their old team (Preeti and Neeti Simoes, Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar) were like one big and happy family. She also revealed that Preeti, whom Kapil was rumoured to be dating, was the one who could handle him the best even at his worst.

Kangana Ranaut, Sugandha MishraVarinder Chawla/ Twitter

Talking about the phase where Kapil started inclining towards his downfall, Sugandha had said that Kapil was like a small child who could get influenced and carried away easily. She had added that changes began to appear in Kapil once he started shooting for his film – Firangi. Without taking names, she had also revealed that the people he was spending time with on the sets of the film were the ones who were poisoning his mind leading to his downfall.

Sugandha’s encounter with Kangana Ranaut

Sugandha Mishra also had a rather shocking and awkward encounter with Kangana Ranaut over the humour. Kangana Ranaut had come to promote her film – Rangoon – on the singing reality show – The Voice. Best known for being a comedienne on Kapil Sharma’s show, Sugandha Mishra, began mimicking Kangana Ranaut. While the audience was thoroughly enjoying it, Kangana took offence. Kangana even went on to say, “I feel like slapping her.” Everyone could sense the situation getting tense and Kangana’s comment had even left Sugandha embarrassed. But, she continued with the act without losing her focus and left immediately afterward. “It was a tense moment after Kangana’s shocking statement. It was awkward for Sugandha, but she took it in a sporting spirit and continued with the shoot,” said a Firstpost report.