kapil-sharma-shows-deepika-padukone-pictures-of-his-baby-girl,-leaves-chhapaak-actress-overwhelmed

Deepika Padukone, Kapil SharmaViral Bhayani Instagram

It’s been almost a month since Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl. The comedian, who became a father for the first time, announced the news of his baby’s arrival on Twitter. The comedian and his wife, however, have shied away from sharing the pictures of their little bundle of joy on social media. And among all celebrities, Deepika Padukone, who is Kapil Sharma’s all time favourite, was infact the first one to see the picture of the baby girl. And her reaction was overwhelming to watch.

After a long wait, Deepika finally visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak which is slated to release on January 10. During the episode, Deepika asked Kapil to show the pictures of her little girl. Without thinking for a second, Kapil took out his phone and showed her the pictures.

Deepika Padukone on The Kapil Sharma ShowPR Handout

Deepika Padukone had a priceless reaction when she saw the picture of Kapil’s baby daughter and couldn’t contain her happiness. It was quite an emotional moment for both Deepika and Kapil on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode was shot the very next day after Kapil’s daughter was born. The comedian had shot for two consecutive days (Dec 11 and 12) with the team of Chhapaak and Good Newwz.

Sharing his excitement of embracing fatherhood, Kapil had said, “Yes I have had sleepless nights but the feeling of being a father is out of this world! I am overwhelmed with all the love. I have had a bout of terrible cold because of which I haven’t held my baby in my arms and I just want to hug her and tell her how much I have waited for this day to come. Both Ginni and the baby are healthy and doing well. Fatherhood has definitely brought in a lot of responsibilities, and I am looking forward to the same.”