kapil-sharma-show:-why-ms-dhoni-refused-to-be-on-the-show-despite-being-invited-several-times?

Sunil has opened up on why he never returned to The Kapil Sharma Show













Our Indian cricketers create different magic and entertainment, every time they are on The Kapil Sharma Show. From Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh to legends like Kapil Dev and Gavaskar; we have seen cricketers going all candid and ballistic on the show. It has always been interesting to see the other, more fun side of cricketers on the show but we haven’t been able to see the one cricketer which the country is waiting for on the show – MS Dhoni.

Kapil Sharma, MS Dhoni

Reason behind MS Dhoni’s absence

An Amar Ujala report has said that MS Dhoni was invited to be on the show several times but he couldn’t make it. Reason? His busy schedule. It so happened that MS Dhoni couldn’t make time between his busy cricketing schedule and being on the entertainment show. However, now that he has retired from the test format of cricket, he might be able to squeeze in some time to be on the show.

Virat – Anushka, Dhoni – SakshiInstagram

Apart from Dhoni, Aamir Khan also hasn’t been able to come to the show too. Despite the two other Khans – Shah Rukh and Salman being almost a regular fixture on the show, Aamir hasn’t graced the show even once. Since Aamir doesn’t believe in promoting his films, he hasn’t been a part of the show. However, he made an exception during the promotions of Thugs of Hindostan, so we have our fingers crossed in hope that we might get to see him too on the show.

Sachin Tendulkar DiwaliTwitter

Why not Sachin Tendulkar?

Sachin Tendulkar is another cricketer who has not been a part of the show due to his busy schedule. While even Navjot Singh Sidhu had invited his wife to the Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil Gavaskar too became a part of the show through a video call when the entire cricket team of ’83 came on the show. It would be interesting to see the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, grace the show with his family.

Kapil recently welcomed his first child – a baby daughter into this world. The ace comedian had taken a short break to spend quality time with wife and daughter after her birth and has again joined the show back.