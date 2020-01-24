kapil-sharma-show:-why-did-aamir-khan-refuse-to-be-a-part-of-the-show?

Aamir didn’t want to play another old man after ‘Dangal’: Rajkumar Hirani













Each and every episode of The Kapil Sharma Show becomes a double dose of fun, laughter and entertainment every time we have the Khans on-board. Be it, Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, the superstars not only add their charisma to the episode but also make it larger-than-life. While Shah Rukh and Salman have appeared on the show several times, we have not been able to see Aamir Khan on the show yet.

Reason behind Aamir’s no show

Aamir Khan, who comes up with one big project every year, that breaks all box-office records of his previous films and the films of the other Khans, has not appeared on Kapil Sharma Show even once, till date. Reason? Well, unless you have been living under a rock, you would know that Perfectionist doesn’t like promoting his films and believes that his films should do all the talking themselves.

While Aamir had consciously followed this decision of his for many years, he broke it when he appeared on last year’s Koffee with Karan and promoted his film, Thugs of Hindostan. Since he wasn’t ready to promote his films earlier, he refused to be a part of Kapil’s show too. And whenever the team approached him to be on the show otherwise, his dates didn’t allow him to be on the show. However, he has often said that he loves Kapil Sharma. Going by the fate his last film saw, it wouldn’t be surprising if we get to see Mr Khan on Kapil’s show soon.

Thugs failure

Talking about the failure of his film, Thugs of Hindostan, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan told IANS, “I’ve met a lot of people who told me they liked the film. But I don’t judge these things. I think the audience has full right to say exactly what they want and they can be harsh in their criticism, that’s their right. If there was a certain amount of harshness, so be it. Also, I didn’t give a flop film in a long time! So people got an opportunity to take out their anger, which is good too. It’s been years since I have had a failure. Every director that I work with, they are good and their intentions are good. We all aim to make a good film but sometimes it doesn’t happen. Filmmaking is difficult. I’m a team player. If my director has gone wrong, I’ve gone wrong with him.”