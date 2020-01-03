kapil-sharma-show:-photos-that-prove-archana-puran-singh-can-rock-any-outfit-even-at-57!

Archana Puran SinghInstagram

Kapil Sharma Show would certainly not have been able to make the mark, which it has without the magnetic presence of celebrity judge, Archana Puran Singh. From her charismatic persona, her jibes at herself to her enviable fashion sense, everything makes it hard to believe that the diva would soon be turning 60 years old.

Archana Puran Singh’s fabulous fashion outing

Archana Puran Singh makes a fabulous fashion outing in each and every episode of the Kapil Sharma Show. In an Instagram video, Archana had revealed how and from where she gets those beautiful gowns, jewellery and sandals from.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “New York Diaries Day 2: kitne log (of course mostly female) poochhte hain ki aap apne show ki dresses kahan se laati hain? So here’s a glimpse of where I shop for #tkss #mystylistmacys #newyorkshoppingspree My personal stylist Olena has kept these gowns and dresses aside …ek mahine pehle se woh ek ek karke mere liye dresses collect kar rahi thi so that I can just walk in and try them out… Not just dresses, she’s kept shoes, sandals, jewellery also picked out and ready. Sweet. And hard working. Efficient. Just the way I like my people to be. And how I also try to be. Always. #lovemywork #shoppingforworkclothes”

Archana also shares an incredible bond with the team of the show. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Archana Puran Singh said that even though they crack jokes or go beyond the script in pulling her leg, they immediately come to her to apologise and hug her. However, Archana said that on camera they cross all limits and take complete liberty to make the audience laugh.

Archana Puran Singh had been brought onboard as a celebrity judge when Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comments on Pulwama attack martyrs had created a storm all over the country. Archana had spoken about how different she is from the man in question. Talking about Sidhu, she said, “We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space. It’s just a coincidence that I am here and he is not and it goes on like that in our industry.”