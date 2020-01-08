kapil-sharma-show:-kapil-sharma-looks-impressive-in-his-new-avatar

Kapil Sharma and his rise to stardom













Kapil Sharma has been on cloud nine ever since his wife Ginni Chatrath gave birth to a baby girl on December 10. The comedian had shot for two episodes – one with Chhapaak team and other with Good Newwz team – in advance to be with his pregnant wife. He also went on a 15-day paternity leave to be alongside his newborn daughter and family. He is back to tickle our funny bones on The Kapil Sharma Show with his new avatar to mark the beginning of the New Year.

The comedian took to Instagram to post a photo from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and wrote, “First shoot day of the year. Let’s have a great decade.” He was shooting the first episode of show with Jackie Shroff whom he admires the most.

Not just that, Kapil Sharma will also be sporting a new look. He recently gave a glimpse into his new look wherein he was sporting a moustache and soul patch wearing stylish sunglasses.

Kapil SharmaInstagram

It’s been almost a month since Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl. The comedian, who became a father for the first time, announced the news of his baby’s arrival on Twitter. The comedian and his wife, however, have shied away from sharing the pictures of their little bundle of joy on social media. And among all celebrities, Deepika Padukone, who is Kapil Sharma’s all time favourite, was infact the first one to see the picture of the baby girl. And her reaction was overwhelming to watch.

Sharing his excitement of embracing fatherhood, Kapil had said, “Yes I have had sleepless nights but the feeling of being a father is out of this world! I am overwhelmed with all the love. I have had a bout of terrible cold because of which I haven’t held my baby in my arms and I just want to hug her and tell her how much I have waited for this day to come. Both Ginni and the baby are healthy and doing well. Fatherhood has definitely brought in a lot of responsibilities, and I am looking forward to the same.”