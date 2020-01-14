kapil-sharma-show:-finally!-kapil-sharma-brings-back-navjot-singh-sidhu!

The spat between Kapil Sharma and journalist Vickey Lalwani













There’s no stopping Kapil Sharma. After tickling our funny bones with various avatars on the show, Kapil is back as Navjot Singh Sidhu on the show. Shilpa Shetty, who would be the guest on the upcoming episode, would be seen shaking a leg with Kapil Sharma dressed as Sidhu.

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram to give us a glimpse into the fun and laughter riot the episode is going to be. In a boomerang video, the two would be seen dancing funnily. With a satin blue pathani suit, a bright yellow turban and full beard like that of Sidhu, Kapil looked just like the politician. Shilpa Shetty looked stunning as she showed off her fabulous figure in a tangerine body-hugging dress. This is the second time Kapil Sharma has turned into Sidhu. Earlier too, his look had received tremendous applause from the audience.

Shilpa shared their Boomerang video and captioned it as, “@kapilsharma ne show pe jab bulaaya, Toh ek alag sa Hungama (2) ho gaya! It’s so much fun being a part of the madness with the man himself. Don’t miss it! (sic)”

How did Archana join the show?

Archana revealed what exactly transpired and how she was brought on-board when Navjot Singh Sidhu left. Archana revealed that when The Kapil Sharma Show started, she was still judging Comedy Circus, where she had seen Kapil Sharma earlier. She revealed that since she was judging that show, makers brought on-board Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“When Sidhu went away for about two weeks, Kapil called me for two episodes. When he had to leave again for his election campaign, I was called for a couple of episodes. I was excited to be back because the backstage and onstage teams are pretty much the same as Comedy Circus. It was a sort of reunion and a lot of comfort working with Kapil and the team,” she told DNA.

Joke on Archana replacing Sidhu

Talking about how Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma make fun of her and keep pulling her leg on replacing Sidhu, Archana revealed, “This joke has been going on since Comedy Circus days. I was the judge and there were two others — from Satish Shah to Shekhar Suman to Arbaaz Khan, Johny Lever and Rohit Shetty — who kept changing; but I was constant. They used to make fun of me saying, ‘Yeh judges ko kha jaati hai’.”

Archana vs Sidhu

“We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space. It’s just a coincidence that I am here and he is not and it goes on like that in our industry,” Archana had said while talking about Sidhu to HT.

Kapil Sharma’s move will definitely make all those happy who have been eagerly waiting to see Navjot Singh Sidhu back in his ‘thoko taali’ mode.