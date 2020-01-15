kapil-sharma-shares-first-picture-of-his-daughter,-reveals-her-name

Instagram

The king of comedy made headlines last year when he became a proud daddy on December 10. Since then the ace comedian-turned actor has been receiving congratulatory messages and the doting daddy is leaving no stone unturned to balance his erratic working hours and giving time to her little one.

Ever since the news broke out that Kapil and Ginni have turned parents, the curiosity among fans to see their little baby girl increased.

That moment when Kapil announced the arrival of his baby girl.

Blessed to have a baby girl ? need ur blessings ? love u all ❤️ jai mata di ? — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

In fact, Deepika who visited the sets of Kapil Sharma show for promotions of her film Chhapaak also got a glimpse of Kapil’s baby girl.

Deepika Padukone confessed that she saw Kapil’s daughter, “He did & she’s adorable!” on the photographer’s Instagram handle.

And we agree with Deepika as this morning we too got a glimpse of Kapil’s daughter after several fans pages leaked the pictures of Kapil’s newborn daughter and she is adorable indeed!

Wrapped and cuddled in daddy’s arms she looks adorable beyond words.

Kapil and Ginni, who have known each other since college, tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar. They then performed the Anand Karaj ceremony the next day.

Though Kapil had been in touch with Ginni since college, things didn’t work out between them back then due to different social status. However, when Kapil was going through some tough times in 2017, Ginni helped him cope up and that made their bond strong.