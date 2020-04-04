kapil-sharma-says-ginni-surprised-him-by-baking-a-cake-on-his-b’day;-reveals-his-b’day-resolution

|

Updated: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 12: 39 [IST]

Kapil Sharma celebrated his birthday on April 2. The comedian had a quiet birthday with just immediate family for company due to the lockdown. He revealed to TOI that this was the first time that he was celebrating his birthday at home. The actor also revealed that his wife surprised him by baking a cake on his birthday. The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Iss baar first time hoga ki main ghar par birthday manaunga. Achhi feeling hai. Ginni (Chatrath, wife) bakes lip-smacking cakes and she baked one as a surprise for me. Mujhe khushboo baahar room tak aa rahi thi. I tried to sneak into the kitchen, but she didn't let me." As the readers are aware, Kapil and Ginni became proud parents of a baby girl on December 10, 2019. The couple named their little princess Anayra. Recently, Kapil shared a few cute pictures of his 3-year-old daughter from her Kanjak (Kanya) Puja, held on Ashtami during Navaratri. The comedian has been spending a lot of time with his daughter these days. He feels that the lockdown is a blessing in disguise, as it will allow him to work out religiously. He also revealed his birthday resolution to the leading daily. Kapil said, "I always felt that I was very hard-working, given the fact that I started working at the age of 14. However, I have realised that I can be quite lazy at times. I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it's been 14 days and I haven't worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon. However, I have decided to get back to my routine and my birthday resolution is to workout seriously and regularly." – (sic)