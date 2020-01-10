kapil-sharma-karan-johar-war:-when-filmmaker-allegedly-felt-‘disrespected’-by-comedian-[throwback]

Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit













Although Kapil Sharma shares great bond with almost all Bollywood stars, there have been times when biggies from the industry were left miffed with the ace comedian. Close to three years ago, rumour had it that Karan Johar was highly offended by Kapil for being disrespectful towards him.

Kapil Sharma; Karan JoharIANS; Varinder Chawla

What happened between Kapil and Karan?

Back in 2017, reports of Kapil and Karan’s cold war was all over the Internet. According to reports, Kapil and Karan were hosting an award show together, and when the latter was supposed to hand over the stage to another host, Kapil made a comment that reportedly irked the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director. “You are my assistant and you may leave now,” Kapil had told Karan Johar on a funny note. While Karan didn’t react then, he apparently was miffed with the comedian for addressing him in a “disrespectful” manner.

“While hosting the award show, Kapil Sharma invited SRK to co-host a segment along with him. Karan, who was co-hosting with Kapil till then, was asked to leave the stage in an allegedly disrespectful fashion. ‘You are my assistant and you may leave now’ is what the comedian said. This statement did not go down too well with Karan and he took offence to it,” a source had told Deccan Chronicle.

Kapil’s episode on Koffee With Karan chucked out

The conflict between the comedian and filmmaker was further validated when reports of Kapil’s episode on Koffee With Karan (shot before the award function) not to be telecast was out. A source close to the channel Star World had then told SpotboyE.com: “I don’t think there is any war between Karan and Kapil. But yes, we have decided to chuck the Kapil episode. Maybe it didn’t turn out to be exciting.”

Although the source said that there was no war between the two stars, the decision not to telecast an already-shot episode of Kapil hinted that there was some truth to the rumours.

Fast forward to present day, Kapil and Karan share a great bond of friendship and are often seen praising each other’s work.