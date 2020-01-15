kapil-sharma,-ginni-chatrath-name-newborn-daughter-anayra;-share-pictures-on-social-media

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath introduced their first born Anayra in a post on social media.

Sharma can be seen cradling his daughter as Chatrath looks on. “Meet our piece of heart (sic),” read the caption. The comedian had announced the birth of his daughter in December.

Here is the post

The duo married on 12 December, 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Jalandhar, and the news of Chatrath’s pregnancy started doing the rounds in July. Kapil later confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror in July, 2019, when he said, “I just want to take care of my wife, and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it’s our first kid but my mother is most excited..”

The comedian’s fan clubs also shared some more photographs of the comedian with his daughter.

Here are the photos

Kapil is currently hosting the comedy reality show The Kapil Sharma Show, for which Sharma reportedly shot a few episodes in advance, so he could make time for his wife’s delivery. According to India Today, Kapil returned to the show’s sets soon after the delivery of his daughter to shoot an episode with Deepika Padukone, where she promoted her new film, Meghna Gulzar’s social drama Chhapaak.

He was also part of the voice cast of The Angry Birds Movie 2. He brought the hot-headed bird Red to life in the dubbed Hindi version, originally voiced by Jason Sudeikis.

Updated Date: Jan 15, 2020 19: 15: 17 IST