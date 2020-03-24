Kapil Sharma the inspirational speaker who entertains one and all with his The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV is also one of the celebrities who have been insisting on everyone to stay home in order to remain healthy.

The battle against Coronavirus is getting intense and severe with every passing day, and the only way to staying away from the deadly disease is to stay indoors.

Kapil Sharma put up a cute picture of a flock of birds flying off to reach its home, and requested one and all to stay indoors.

He also suggested taking a leaf out of the birds’ books and learn to stay indoors.

As Kapil says, stay at home and save lives!!

