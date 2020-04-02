kapil-sharma-birthday:-sunil-grover,-krushna-abhishek,-bharti-singh-&-others-shower-b’day-wishes

For Quick Alerts

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 17: 26 [IST]

Kapil Sharma is known for his incredible comic timing and great sense of humour. Not just viewers, even celebrities love to watch his show. The celebrities also love to be seen on the show as well. Such is the magic of the funny man. Kapil, who is also known as the King of Comedy, is celebrating his 39th birthday today (April 2). His friends and colleagues from the industry took to social media to wish the actor on his special day. Take a look! Chandan Prabhakar Chandan Prabhakar wrote, “Wishing you a very happy bday @kapilsharma 💐🎂🍾😍🤗🥳 May God bless you n tum hamesha aise hi hasty hasaaty raho 🤗 #Happybirthdaykapil #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #laughter #friendship #happiness love 💕.” Kiku Shardha Kiku shared a picture snapped with Kapil and wrote, “Happy BDay @kapilsharma ,,,, May you have the best year of your life. Issi tarah khush raho aur haste raho #birthday #friendship.” Krushna Abhishek Krushna wrote, “Wishing u a very happy birthday kappu 🤗love to u bro 🤗one of the most finest person s and one of the most finest talent I ever ever worked with and know since I joined television loving doing t k s s together god bless u kappu 🤗@kapilsharma.” Archana Puran Singh Archana shared an adorable picture and captioned it as, “Tere mere beech mein… kaisa hai ye bandhan anjaana 💛 HAPPY BIRTHDAY funny guy. You make me laugh like no other ! 😁😁😁 And that’s why I love you… AND…coz you’re kind.And loving. And smart. And sweet.And cute. Yes.That never hurts. Being cute. And handsome. Oh so handsome!And funny.And very funny.And very very funny. And …arrre the list is endless.Stay this way. You’re one of a kind. And they don’t make them like you anymore. Mera Cut piece…🤗 H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y ❤#happybirthday #kapilsharma @kapilsharma.” Bharti Singh Bharti shared a picture of Kapil and wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to my favourite human, best brother and an amazing entertainer. Love you loads! You are such a positive person, and there has never been a dull moment around you. I wish and pray the very best for you always, loads of love, luck aur aap isi tarah pure desh ko hasate rahiyee!❤️❤️ #blessed#happiness #love#respect#kappubhai 🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰😇😇😇🤲🏻🤲🏻🤲🏻 @kapilsharma.” Sunil Grover Wishes Kapil; Shares A Video From CNWK Sunil wished Kapil and tweeted, “Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter. 🎂🌻 @KapilSharmaK9.” He also shared a video from Comedy Nights With Kapil and captioned it as, “Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it.” Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it. https://t.co/i1dgzggQOO

— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 1, 2020 (Social media posts are not edited) Also Read: Kapil Sharma Birthday Special: 5 Jokes Of Kapil That Prove He Is Undisputed Comedy King Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 17: 26 [IST]