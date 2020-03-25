kanye’s-controversial-foam-runner-surfaces-in-new-colorways

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

Kanye West’s adidas YEEZY Foam Runner has divided opinion since it was first unveiled in September 2019. They were dragged on Twitter for their similarity to Crocs footwear, while some users kept it real, reminding others that they would be the first in line when they did eventually drop.

Now, thanks to a leak account, we get our first look at a range of colorways, having previously only seen the white pair unveiled by Kanye West and the all-red pair worn by A$AP Ferg on his Australia tour.

The new images give us a look at a black pair and a cream pair alongside the aforementioned white and red pair. It also claims that the Foam Runner is made in the USA and will be released soon for $75. As always, take that last bit of information with a grain of salt, as anything short of an official announcement by adidas or YEEZY is pure conjecture.

