🔥Kanye West's teenage art portfolio estimated at £18.4k on Antiques Road Show and 'expected to appreciate'🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Kanye West, self-proclaimed “creative genius” and “greatest human artist of all time”, has a secret talent that has recently come to light: painting and drawing.

The husband of West’s cousin made the revelation on an episode of PBS’ Antiques Roadshow, when he brought in West’s impressive high school art portfolio to be appraised – with just four pieces landing a staggering estimation of $16k-$23k.

The exhibitor, who was identified only as West’s cousin’s husband, revealed his family had come into possession of the artwork after “Kanye’s mother passed away in 2007.”

He explained, “My husband received them as part of the estate about a year after she passed.”

In the show, just four of West’s artworks he created while studying at the Polaris School were displayed and valued – though antiques expert Laura Woolley revealed they were part of a “large portfolio” he had brought in.

Woolley, who called them “really exceptionally well done”, said, “A lot of people are probably not aware [of] how talented he is as an artist outside of his music career. I think these pieces demonstrate an extraordinary facility as an artist, and I selected this grouping because it shows the different mediums he was working in.”

The artworks included two graphite portraits (one of a demonic figure surrounded by chains and a collar as well as an unfinished female), a moody gouache painting and finally a complex scratchboard diptych of a nature scene.

On top of that, an old flyer from a seventeen-year-old West’s art exhibition was also included which revealed he had studied art from the age of seven.

West studied at Chicago State University, Nanjing University in the People’s Republic of China and the Polaris School for Individual Education, where many of the artworks on display were from.

West’s cousin-in-law revealed West had such a varied education because his late mother was a travelling English college professor, who took him with her.

He explained, “He’s got a much more global view of art and culture. His mother pushed him to do anything that he wanted to do and made sure it was available for him.”

In the flyer, it also mentions that “artist extraordinaire” West will be going off to study fine art at the American Academy of Art in Chicago with the postscript that he will “continue to pursue a career as a music producer as well.”

Though the pieces were valued in the flyer at $12 for a black and white print or $15 for a colour print, Woolley estimated a much higher value now, saying the price of celebrity art relies on the “enduring legacy of the celebrity.”

She said, “The values rise and fall along with the popularity of the celebrity. And I think, despite the fact that some people might say that he’s a controversial figure with his opinions and his career, I don’t think anyone can deny the fact that he has extraordinary talent.”

She valued the lot of four artworks by West at between $16k-$23k at auction, estimating that the largest graphite drawing could garner as much as $6k-$8k.

She added, “I would think that in time I would expect these to continue to appreciate. We now have a very established market for many musicians and celebrities who do artwork. To have early pieces like this from somebody who will go on to become an important cultural figure of our time I think is very fantastic.”

West is far from the first celebrity to display a talent for art. Actress Lucy Liu has a prolific career as an artist specialising in erotic LGBTQ+ paintings while Sylvester Stallone creates rainbow portraits in his garage.