kanye-west’s-sunday-service-at-yankee-stadium-is-canceled-as-new-york-city-prepares-for-possible-‘shelter-in-place’-order

At this point, it comes as no surprise that Kanye West and Joel Osteen have canceled their planned Sunday Service at Yankee Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo had planned to hold a service at the baseball stadium on May 2nd for an event titled “America’s Night Of Hope.”

According to TMZ, sources close to the production of the event have revealed that the 50,000-seat stadium in the Bronx has canceled all events at the facility for the next two months, and the Sunday Service was scheduled to take place right in the middle of that timeline.

Kanye West and Joel Osteen’s #SundayService at Yankee Stadium has been canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/4qwU2DTBPM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 17, 2020

This was inevitable after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned events in the state with more than 50 people, and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio has also warned of a possible “shelter in place” order which has already happened in San Francisco.

Despite the cancelation, insiders say that Osteen and West are determined to hold their service in Yankee Stadium, and they will try to make it happen in the future when the pandemic has passed. The planned service includes a sermon from Osteen and a performance from West’s choir.

As of Tuesday, there were 814 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York City, said Mayor De Blasio. This number included 248 cases in Queens, 277 in Manhattan, 157 in Brooklyn, 96 in the Bronx, and 36 on Staten Island. There have been seven deaths in the city due to the pandemic, and 124 people are in the hospital because of it.

Sending everyone lots of love today pic.twitter.com/JkGqmVXDnR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 16, 2020

Last weekend, West was at his ranch in Wyoming according to a picture posted by his wife, Kim Kardashian. The photo featured the 42-year-old Yeezy artist sitting on a bike all alone in a field. Meanwhile, Kardashian is at the couple’s home in Calabasas, California, with their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kardashian has been posting selfies on social media and sending her fans “lots of love.” But, fans immediately called her out and said that they don’t need her love, they need money. Kim Kardashian – who is a vocal advocate for prison reform – has not publicly revealed if she and Kanye West have donated any money or resources to charity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



