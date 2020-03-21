Taylor Swift fans on Twitter are going for Kanye West after the pair’s 2016 phone call leaked in full earlier today. While we’re not sure exactly how the call surfaced in its entirety, the clip proves that Kanye and Kim Kardashian weren’t exactly telling the truth about Swift being a “snake.”

The call in question took place before the release of Kanye’s track “Famous,” in which he drops the bars, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous (God damn) / I made that bitch famous.”

After the track aired, Swift repeatedly said she felt disrespected. In response, Kardashian leaked a snippet of a phone call between Swift and Kanye that showed he had discussed the lyrics with Swift first. Kardashian then labeled her a “snake” for faining innocence. Queue mass criticism of Swift, her leaving social media for some time, and returning with the track “Look What You Made Me Do.”

As it turns out, Kardashian’s leaked snipped wasn’t exactly the full story. The newly leaked clip shows that while Kanye did run lyrics past Swift, he didn’t tell her that he calls her a bitch and takes credit for her fame (a reference to the 2009 VMAs) in the next line.

And Twitter is not letting that slide. Listen to the call below and keep scrolling to see what fans have to say.

KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT. pic.twitter.com/jCw07z8Vpf — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, 𝒜𝓃𝓊 (@redligion) March 21, 2020