kanye-west-donated-to-chicago-and-la-charities-to-feed-the-children-and-the-elderly

Amidst these terrible times we’re in, Kanye West just made a charitable gesture. He donated to Chicago and LA to feed the children and the elderly. The Shade Room has more details on the matter, and you can check them out below.

The coronavirus pandemic impact on the whole world continues, and people are trying to help in all the ways that they can.

Kanye West is the latest celebrity to lend a helping hand, and he donates to charities in both Chicago and Los Angeles by providing meals for the needy.

TSR cites People magazine and ‘reports, earlier this week, Kanye West donated to the Dream Center in Los Angeles as well as We Women Empowered in his Chicago hometown to help residents from going hungry due to the lack of food stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.’

It’s been also revealed that Kanye reportedly ‘gave an undisclosed amount to each charity to ensure that meals were provided for children, families, and the elderly affected by the highly contagious disease.’

Kanye’s donation will be reportedly used to deliver three meals a day to the elderly on the southside of Chicago. Just in case you forgot, there he grew up.

Fans are obviously grateful to Kanye for his gesture, and more celebrities are expected to do the same thing.

Someone else said: ‘Good job 👏🏽 Kanye !! Say what y’all want about him and Kim but they be taking care of folks!’ and one follower posted this: ‘And y’all hate him cause he supports Trump get over it 🤣’

One follower freaked out and said: ‘Listen, no more celebrity faces and captions with coronavirus please,’ and another follower posted: ‘I thought y’all was about to say he was tested positive for the Coronavirus.’

Someone else said: ‘More celebrities need to step it up and stop being greedy!!’

Lots of fans appreciate what Kanye is doing these days.



Post Views:

0





