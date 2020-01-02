kansas-cops-apologize-for-‘f—ing-pig’-cup-hoax

January 2, 2020 | 5: 26pm

A Kansas police department has apologized after one of its cops falsely claimed he got a McDonald’s coffee with the words “F–ing Pig” written on the cup.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said in a statement Wednesday directed at McDonald’s employees, citizens and law enforcement officials that he was “truly sorry for all the unnecessary, negative attention and pain” that stemmed from the incident.

“We hope that this is remembered as the act of one person and not that of the chosen few men and women who have the courage to boldly protect and serve the citizens of this great Nation,” Hornady said.

The 23-year-old cop, who hasn’t been publicly identified, made the story up “as a joke” and has resigned from the department, Hornaday told reporters at a news conference Monday.

Hornaday had originally publicized the picture of the cup in a widely shared Facebook post, claiming an employee at a Junction City McDonald’s wrote the expletive at the drive-thru window.

But an investigation by the department and the fast food chain found the allegation was “completely and solely fabricated,” Hornaday said Monday.