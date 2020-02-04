kansas-city-chiefs-win-super-bowl-liv,-31-20

Updated 11:51 PM

Chiefs fans celebrate win

Fans in Kansas City immediately took to the streets to celebrate the Chief’s Super Bowl win.

A look at some of the Chiefs fans who turned out on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence to express their excitement about the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/zPLdGwxjCH— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) February 3, 2020

Fans also rushed to sporting goods stores to get their hands on Super Bowl merchandise as soon as possible.

Fans are already turning out at local Rally House stores to get their Super Bowl champions gear! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/r5w1kOG2OT— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) February 3, 2020

Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win

“HOW ‘BOUT THOSE @CHIEFS?!” Andy Reid is a Super Bowl Champion. #SBLIV #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/o8KK749fCV— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

The Hunt family is presented the Lombardi Trophy! #SBLIV #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/3DgdbuRz5b— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs gets a ice bath after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

James Winchester #41 and Armani Watts #23 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 to 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Derrick Nnadi #91 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and teammates celebrate after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 – 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded the Super Bowl MVP award following the Chief’s comeback victory in Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes had played poorly, especially by his standards, for most of the second half, but helped engineer three touchdown drives in the last seven minutes of the game. The defense also did its part by holding San Francisco scoreless during that stretch.

Patrick Mahomes is 24 years old, has made 36 NFL starts, and his resume already includes:• NFL MVP award• Super Bowl ring SB MVP • 5,000-yd passing season• 50-TD pass season• 3 double-digit comeback playoff wins• 4th-qtr comeback win in Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/VNbecTwlM5— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Trump congratulates Chiefs for representing “the Great State of Kansas”

In a now-deleted tweet, President Trump congratulated the Chiefs on their Super Bowl win, but erroneously noted they “represented the Great State of Kansas.” The Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri.

A deleted tweet from President Trump incorrectly saying the Kansas City Chiefs represent the state of Kansas.

Mr. Trump later sent another similar tweet, this time correctly noting the Chiefs play in Missouri.

Kansas City wins 31-20

The Chiefs have won Super Bowl LIV. This is Andy Reid’s first Super Bowl victory as a head coach, and his first Super Bowl appearance since 2005 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Andy Reid came into Super Bowl LIV with the most postseason victories by a head coach without winning a Super Bowl (14).In his second try, Reid gets his Super Bowl win. pic.twitter.com/oqrZYbKKZ9— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 3, 2020

Kansas City gets another interception, ensuring victory

The Chiefs picked off Garoppolo with 57 seconds remaining, ensuring a Super Bowl victory for Kansas City.

Updated 11:51 PM

Kansas City scores again, now has commanding 31-20 lead

Damien Williams broke off a 38 yard touchdown run to essentially seal the game for Kansas City. The 49ers are now down two scores with only 1:12 left. It’s not impossible for them to comeback but the odds are heavily against them, especially considering new rules that have made recovering an onside kick a laughable dream.

DAMIEN. WILLIAMS.38-YARD TOUCHDOWN. #ChiefsKingdom📺: #SBLIV on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/vfeysZKipJ— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

San Francisco turns it over on downs

The 49ers failed to convert on fourth down, and Kansas City takes over with 1:25 left. San Francisco still has all three timeouts, but if the Chiefs get a first down the game is all but over.

The @Chiefs sack Garoppolo on fourth and 10. #ChiefsKingdom📺: #SBLIV on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/7dfzgovv3O— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

Two minute warning

With just under two minutes remaining in the game, San Francisco has possession of the ball and trails by four. It will be second and seven from the 49ers 35 yard line when play resumes.

Updated 11:51 PM

Kansas City now leads 24-20

Kansas City has taken the lead 24-20, following a touchdown pass to running back Damien Williams. Williams stretched the ball across the goal line as he was going out of bounds and the referees ruled it a score. The play was reviewed and the call stood as called as there was insufficient evidence to determine if Williams stepped out of bounds before the ball crossed the plane of the goal line.

Patrick Mahomes on that drive:5/560 yards1 TDChiefs lead 24-20.(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/u9Po0Xn6gt— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 3, 2020

Touchdown or nah? pic.twitter.com/VwTdp1tvYd— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 3, 2020

San Francisco goes three and out

The Niners failed to get a single first down on their possession following the Chief’s second touchdown of the game, and only managed to take about a minute of game time off the clock. After a punt, the Chiefs take over with 5:10 to go down by three.This was San Francisco’s first three and out of the night.

Kendrick Bourne #84 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball against Charvarius Ward #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Getty

Chiefs close the gap, trail 20-17

Kansas City finally got on the board in the second half, getting a much-needed touchdown with 6:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for a 44 yard reception on third and 15. The Chiefs were put in that spot after a successful challenge by the 49ers overturned what was originally called a completion on the field.

When the Chiefs desperately needed a play, Mahomes & Hill came up HUGE pic.twitter.com/lnGm09JSmS— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 3, 2020

A pass interference call against the Niners on third and 10 set the Chiefs up with first and goal at the one yard line. The Chiefs cashed in one play later with a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

Niners get their second interception

San Francisco picked off Mahomes for the second time, once again on a third down throw. The ball was thrown slightly behind Tyreek Hill, who couldn’t quite get a handle on it. The ball bounced in the air and landed in the hands of Tarvarius Moore. San Francisco once again takes over, and the Chiefs are running out of time to make their comeback.

This is Patrick Mahomes’ first multi-INT game since Week 11 of 2018.(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/dyWrgBOKbO— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 3, 2020

Game heads to fourth quarter

The score remains 20-10 with one quarter of regulation left. The Chiefs are down two scores but they did make a huge comeback in the divisional round against the Houston Texans.

Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Marcell Harris #36 and Elijah Lee #47 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Getty

San Francisco takes 20-10 lead

The Niners capitalized on Patrick Mahomes’ first career postseason interception, scoring a touchdown on the following drive and extending the lead to 10. Raheem Mostert capped off the drive with a 1 yard touchdown run.

Raheem Mostert went undrafted in 2015.He’s scored five touchdowns in his last two playoff games.(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/WmrLHJIXeD— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 3, 2020

Mahomes throws pick

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on his first drive of the second half. The pick came on third and 12, one play after Niners defensive end Nick Bosa forced a fumble that Mahomes was able to recover.San Francisco takes over at their own 45 yard line.

Patrick Mahomes throws his first career postseason interception.(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/SgwS7gjPbN— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 3, 2020

Niners take the lead 13-10

The 49ers kicked a field goal at the end of their first drive of the second half, giving them a 13-10 lead. Deebo Samuel now has the most rushing yards by a receiver in Super Bowl history.

.@RobbieGould09’s 42-yard FG puts the @49ers on top! #GoNiners📺: #SBLIV on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/4KCbNfCE8e— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

Bloomberg ad airs just before start of second half

The second presidential campaign ad of the night came right before the start of the second half, this one for Michael Bloomberg. The former New York City Mayor’s spot focused on gun control.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform at halftime show

(L-R) Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Reuters

Shakira kicked off the halftime show with a medley of hits. Rapper Bad Bunny joined her briefly. After a short rendition of “Hips Don’t Lie,” Jennifer Lopez took over. During her set, Lopez’s daughter came out to sing “Let’s Get Loud” and a bit of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” before Shakira came back onstage for the finale.

Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Getty

Colombian singer Shakira and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Getty

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Getty

Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Getty

Singer Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz perform while Lopez wears a depiction of a Puerto Rican flag on stage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Getty

Game goes to halftime tied 10-10

The Niners had the ball with all three timeouts and just under a minute left in the half, but seemed content to go into halftime with the score even, knowing they’d be receiving the second half kickoff. San Francisco called two straight run plays, electing not to take a timeout after the first attempt went for minimal yardage. The Chiefs called a timeout after the second run, but there were only 19 seconds remaining by that point. The 49ers then completed a pass for a big chunk of yards and finally used their first timeout with 14 seconds left. It appeared they would be poised to take some sort of lead after another pass to tight end George Kittle, but the play was called back for offensive pass interference. The Niners then took a knee to end the half on the next play. Fans could be heard booing the decision.Kittle was not thrilled with the game-changing call against him.

Tom Brady jokes about retirement in Hulu ad

For the first time in his career since taking over as starter for the Patriots, Tom Brady’s future is uncertain. Questions about whether he will retire or leave New England for another team in free agency have been swirling since the Patriots were knocked out of the playoffs. So, Brady cut a dramatic ad for Hulu which made it seem like the six-time Super Bowl winner was going to announce his retirement or perhaps sign with a new team.The ad ends with Brady saying, “I’m not going anywhere,” but it’s unclear if that actually has anything to do with where he’ll wind up at the beginning of next season.

I have an important announcement #ad pic.twitter.com/58KD1jmaC3— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 3, 2020

According to the Wall Street Journal, after factoring in talent, production, airtime, and all other expenses, the ad cost Hulu $7.5 million dollars.

Niners tie the game

The 49ers tied it up with 5:05 left in the first half. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk caught San Francisco’s first touchdown of the game and the extra point was good, evening things out at 10-10.

Jimmy G to Kyle Juszczyk to tie up #SBLIV.Chiefs and 49ers have already combined to score more points than the Patriots and Rams last Super Bowl.(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/4r7abZVCdQ— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 3, 2020

Chiefs tack on 3 more, lead 10-3

The Chiefs kicked a field goal following an interception of Jimmy Garoppolo, extending their lead to seven points. This drive featured another fourth down conversion, but Kansas City ultimately failed to get into the endzone this time.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé sit for national anthem

Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who are both in attendance at Super Bowl LIV, chose to sit through Demi Lovato’s performance of the national anthem. Former Niners quarterback Colin Kaepernick famously chose to kneel during the national anthem while he was still playing. Kaepernick was the 49ers quarterback the last time they played in the Super Bowl. He was effectively blacklisted from the NFL and has not played since 2016.

Recording artist Jay-Z, wife Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy watch Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Reuters

Kansas City picks off Garoppolo

The Chiefs got the game’s first turnover after Bashaud Breeland intercepted a floating desperation pass from Jimmy Garoppolo.

Updated 11:51 PM

Fan detained after running on the field

A fan ran onto the field during the game and was quickly apprehended by security and handcuffed.

A fan is detained after running on the field in Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Getty

Chiefs take 7-3 lead

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after running for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Getty

The Chiefs got on the board with a touchdown, giving them a 7-3 lead with 31 seconds left in the first quarter. Patrick Mahomes fumbled on what would have a been a third and eleven converting run, but the ball went out of bounds one yard shy of the first down marker. The Chiefs successfully converted on fourth down and Mahomes ran it into the endzone on an option play three plays later.

Patrick Mahomes scores the first TD of #SBLIV.It’s the first points in a Super Bowl for Kansas City since Otis Taylor caught a 46-yard TD from Len Dawson in the 3rd quarter of Super Bowl IV.(via @Chiefs)pic.twitter.com/xdXvRmVBnp— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 3, 2020

Trump ad airs during first commercial break

President Trump’s campaign ad aired during the first commercial break of the game. The spot focuses on Alice Johnson, who in 1996 was sentenced to life without parole for her involvement in a Memphis cocaine trafficking ring. Mr. Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence in 2018.Kim Kardashian West, who lobbied for Johnson’s release, tweeted in support of Johnson. West’s husband, Kanye West, is a supporter of Mr. Trump.

So proud of you!!!! @AliceMarieFree https://t.co/JxP200jo5H— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Niners score first with field goal, lead 3-0

The 49ers took a 3-0 lead after kicking a field goal to cap off their first drive of the game. Receiver Deebo Samuel had a nifty 32 yard run on a reverse play and converted a third down later in the drive on another trick play that broke down, causing Samuel to take off when he was initially planning on throwing the ball.The Niners had two chances to convert on third down following an offsides penalty on the Chiefs, but failed on both plays.

Trick plays early for San Francisco.That’s 32 yards on the reverse for Deebo Samuel.(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/FCD3NQsCY4— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 2, 2020

Chiefs go 3-and-out to open the game

Kansas City didn’t do anything with their opening possession. There was a brief moment of drama when the Niners fumbled the ensuing punt, but it was quickly recovered by the returner.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Getty

Chiefs will receive first half kickoff

The 49ers won the coin toss and elected to defer until the second half. The Chiefs chose to receive the kickoff.

Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball on the opening kick-off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Getty

Demi Lovato delivers powerful rendition of national anthem

Singer Demi Lovato performs the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Getty

Demi Lovato sang the national anthem before Super Bowl LIV. This was her second high profile public performance in two weeks, making her comeback last Sunday at the Grammy Awards.

In addition, Yolanda Adams performed America the Beautiful. Both songs were also performed in American Sign Language.

Watch the ASL performance of ‘America The Beautiful’ & ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ live before the Super Bowl from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami https://t.co/DxB3t0r1Ts— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020

NFL honors All-Time Team

To celebrate the 100th year of the NFL, the league created a roster of 100 of the greatest players and coaches ever to create the NFL 100 All-Time Team. About 20 minutes before kickoff, a special ceremony was held with many of the members of the team on the field. Notable attendees included Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Don Shula, Emmitt Smith, and Mike Ditka.

Lots of arm talent in this shot pic.twitter.com/OTWtH97omq— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 2, 2020

Moment of silence held for victims of helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and 8 others

A moment of silence was held at Hard Rock Stadium in honor of all the victims of last week’s helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Getty

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

Getty

Chiefs, Niners announce inactive players

The Chiefs and 49ers have released their lists of inactive players for Super Bowl LIV.

Here are the #Chiefs official inactives for #SBLIV:QB Chad HenneRB LeSean McCoyOL Jackson BartonOL Andrew Wylie LB Darron LeeCB Morris Claiborne OL Ryan Hunter— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) February 2, 2020

LeSean McCoy is a healthy scratch for the Chiefs, as he was for the AFC championship game. McCoy previously played for head coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia, and while the running back has over 11,000 career rushing yards, he’s only been on the field for one snap this entire postseason.

Randy Moss: “Kobe Bryant is the greatest basketball player”

Former receiver Randy Moss got emotional Sunday talking about the late Kobe Bryant on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.” Moss explained that he didn’t say anything about Bryant while he was covering the Pro Bowl last week because at the time nobody there was sure if the reports of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were true. He then declared Kobe Bryant “the greatest basketball player.”Kobe Bryant is the greatest basketball player,” Moss said with a tear rolling down his cheek. “No disrespect to any other greats out there, but now that he’s gone … The greatest basketball player that I’ve ever seen dribble a basketball is Kobe Bean Bryant.”

“The greatest basketball player that I’ve ever seen dribble a basketball is Kobe Bean Bryant.” – @RandyMoss pic.twitter.com/6jALCcHNJb— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 2, 2020

Watch the leaked Super Bowl ads

The Super Bowl is the biggest advertising event of the year. With the game regularly drawing over 100 million viewers, advertisers are eager to get those eyes on their products, and are willing to drop millions of dollars for a 30-second spot. The ads have become an event unto themselves, with campaigns launching weeks before the game is even played. In recent years, companies have begun leaking their own ads or even making trailers for the ads in an effort to get the most bang for their buck. Check out all the leaked ads and trailers here, including the presidential campaign ads for President Trump and Michael Bloomberg.

Updated 6:23 PM / February 2, 2020

Richard Sherman arrives in Kobe Bryant jersey

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman arrived at the stadium in a Kobe Bryant jersey. Sherman wore the jersey backwards so that the name Bryant wouldn’t be hidden under his coat.

#MambaMentality@49ers CB Richard Sherman arrives to Super Bowl LIV wearing a Kobe jersey. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vo7pW6aUR7— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 2, 2020

Other players also honored the Los Angeles Lakers legend with custom cleats.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders wears cheats honoring Kobe Bryant before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Demarcus Robinson wears cleats honoring Kobe Bryant before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Updated 5:39 PM / February 2, 2020

Chiefs are 1.5 point favorites

The betting odds for Super Bowl LIV wavered slightly in the the two weeks leading up to the game, but have mostly held steady. The Chiefs are currently 1.5 point favorites. The over/under stands at 53.5 after originally opening at 54.5.

Updated 4:47 PM / February 2, 2020

Super Bowl returns to Miami

The last time Miami hosted the Super Bowl was 10 years ago. The New Orleans Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17. The Saints were down 10-6 at the beginning of the third quarter, but, in what is considered one of the gutsiest play calls in Super Bowl history, managed to recover a surprise onside kick to start the second half.