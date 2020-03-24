kanika-kapoor’s-‘missing’-friend-who-was-with-her-at-hotel-traced;-tests-negative-for-covid-19

|

Published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 12: 16 [IST]

Yesterday, it was reported that the Lucknow police had launched a search for one of Kanika Kapoor's Mumbai-based enterpreneur friend Ojas Desai, as he was the only one out of 260 people, who Kanika interacted with, that they could not track. Medical officer (CMO) Dr. Narendra Agarwal had told IANS that they could not trace him since they didn't have his exact address in Mumbai. Reports stated that Ojas was present with Kanika at Hotel Taj in Lucknow and had left the city on March 16. Now, as per a report in Republic World, Kanika's 'untraceable' friend has been found. Ojas is under home quarantine in Mumbai after testing negative for COVID-19. In his medical report by Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, apart from his name Ojas Desai, age 41, his date of admission and discharge has been mentioned as 22 March. Points like 'close contact with COVID positive patient', 'asymptomatic' and 'negative' for COVID-19 have been mentioned in the report. Ojas has been suggested 'strict home quarantine' for 14 days. Besides the 'quarantined' stamp till 04/04/2020, he has also been asked to visit again if any symptoms appear. Meanwhile, Kanika Kapoor is currently undergoing treatment in quarantine at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. Her second test for COVID-19 also came out positive after her family raised concern over the first report.