‘kanika-kapoor-was-asked-to-change-clothes-behind-a-curtain’-says-her-family

For Quick Alerts

Subscribe Now



For Quick Alerts

ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS

|

Published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 11: 10 [IST]

Ever since singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), her life has turned upside down. The singer is being constantly judged and slammed by the netizens for being highly irresponsible. Amid all the hatred tweets against Kanika, Dr RK Dhiman, the director of Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, where she is being treated in Lucknow, accused her of throwing starry tantrums during her treatment. Coronavirus Scare: Urvashi Rautela Reacts To The Reports Of Kanika Kapoor Being Highly Irresponsible He had told a leading daily, “Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star. She is being provided a Gluten-Free Diet from Hospital Kitchen. She has to co-operate with us.” Now, Kanika’s family has reacted to all the accusations against the singer and revealed what exactly happened when Kanika was admitted to the hospital. Kanika’s Family Opens Up.. While speaking to India Today Television about the rumours surrounding Kanika throwing starry tantrums inside the hospital premises, her family said, “Kanika was given a change of clothes – a medical gown – and the doctors asked Kanika to change behind a curtain in the room.” ‘Kanika Had Complaint Over The Dirt In The Quarantine Ward’ Kanika’s family further added, “Kanika had expressed her displeasure over this, and later on, about the dirt in the quarantine ward, which she asked the staff to clean. On this, the PGI administration accused her of throwing starry tantrums.” ‘Kanika Is Waiting For The Report To Be Negative’ While speaking about Kanika’s treatment and her response to the treatment, her family said that she has fully cooperated with the doctors regarding her illness and now she has no symptoms of COVID-19. “She is just waiting for the report to be negative and only then will she be allowed to leave the hospital,” asserted her family. Kanika’s Family On Her Time In Isolation: There Are No Books To Read Kanika’s family concluded as saying, “The past two weeks have not been easy for Kanika Kapoor. She is used to the crowd and the glare. Even as she is getting treated, Kanika is counting the days when she can take a fresh breath outside her room and meet her family.” “There are no books for Kanika to read but the room has a TV, on which she keeps getting information about the worldwide novel coronavirus pandemic,” concluded the family. Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 11: 10 [IST] X Receive FREE Movie News & Gupshup In Your Inbox