kanika-kapoor-tests-positive-in-her-third-covid-19-test;-doctors-to-continue-her-treatment

Updated: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 11: 21 [IST]

According to the latest reports, Bollywood singer Kanika has tested positive in her third COVID-19 test, reports of which came in on Tuesday night. The ‘Baby Doll’ singer is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. SGPGIMS Director Prof R. K. Dhiman told IANS that Kanika continues to test positive for the coronavirus and her treatment will continue until unless at least two tests show her negative. Meanwhile, Kanika’s friend, Ojas Desai, who had stayed with her at the Hotel Taj for two days and had later gone underground, has now tested negative for the Novel Coronavirus. Ojas issued a statement wherein he mentioned that he had got himself tested for COVID-19 at the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases at Mumbai and had tested negative. He even posted his test reports on the social media. Meanwhile, all those who had interacted with the singer during her stay in Lucknow earlier this month, have tested negative for Coronavirus. This comes as a major relief since a number of politicians, businessmen and socialites had attend the parties with the singer. Last week, Kanika had taken to her Instagram page to announce that she has tested positive for Coronavirus. Her post read, “Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us.We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind!” (sic) Meanwhile, Kanika was heavily slammed on social media for allegedly hiding her recent travel history and attending parties after her foreign trip amid the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the singer denied all these allegations in her various interviews with new channels. Kanika Kapoor’s Uncle Tests Negative For Coronavirus; Reports Of 24 More People Awaited After Sonam Kapoor, Mini Mathur Gets Brutally Trolled For Defending Kanika Kapoor