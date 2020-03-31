kanika-kapoor-tests-positive-in-her-fifth-coronavirus-test,-doctor-gives-latest-update-on-her-health

|

Updated: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 10: 50 [IST]

According to the latest reports, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus for the fifth time. However, her condition is said to be stable. Kanika is currently undergoing medical treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. Dr RK Dhiman, the director of SGPMIS, told Mumbai Mirror that Kanika’s condition is stable and she is taking food on time. He was quoted as saying by the tabloid, “Kanika is doing well as also taking food on time.” He also rubbished the reports about Kanika’s deteriorating health and called them “false and baseless.” Meanwhile, the doctors earlier said that Kanika will be discharged from the hospital only when her two consecutive tests for COVID-19 turn out negative. Recently, after testing positive for Coronavirus for the fourth time, Kanika penned an emotional note on Instagram and also clarified that she is not in the ICU. The singer has been hospitalized since March 20. After Kanika revealed that she tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, the ‘Baby Doll’ singer was brutally trolled for allegedly hiding her recent travel history amid the Coronavirus outbreak and mingling with people even after showing symptoms like fever and cough. However, Kanika denied all the allegations and claimed that she didn’t have symptoms of COVID-19 when she had attended parties. Kanika Kapoor Deletes Instagram Post About Testing Positive For COVID-19 Kanika Kapoor Coronavirus Controversy: MSK’s Indeep Bakshi Says The Singer Went To Hospital Herself