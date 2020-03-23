kanika-kapoor-tests-positive-for-covid-19-again;-hopsital-is-miffed-with-her-behaviour

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is just as before in the news because the actress is tested positive again in the next test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). She was tested again at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences due to her family’s claims that her first test reports weren’t done properly. So far as Kanika’s health is concerned, the singer now is stable.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Dr. RK Dhiman is incredibly upset with Kanika’s starry tantrums in the hospital.

While speaking with the Ahmedabad Mirror, he rubbished all of the false claims of Kanika, who had complained that a healthcare facility isn’t treating her well earlier. He said, “A healthcare facility staff at her disposal is for a four-hour shift where they cannot drink or eat since they wear anti-infection equipment. Every four hours one team is “donned off” their gear and another shift gets control. The area is cleaned every four hours. Kanika Kapoor’s claims are baseless.”

Dr. RK Dhiman also issued a statement and said that Kanika has been given the best that’s possible in a hospital. However, she actually is expected by a healthcare facility to co-operate as an individual rather than throw starry tantrums during her treatment.

He also said, “She actually is being provided Gluten-free diet from a healthcare facility kitchen. The facility provided to her can be an isolated room with a toilet, patient-bed, and a television. The ventilation of her room is air-conditioned with another Air Handling Unit (AHU) for the COVID-19 unit.”

On a related note, the authorities authorities are tracing those who came in touch with Kanika within the last couple of days.

Netizens are really miffed with the singer due to her irresponsible behaviour towards herself and her near and dear ones after returning from UK.