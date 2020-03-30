kanika-kapoor-shares-emotional-note-after-testing-positive-for-covid-19-for-the-fourth-time!

|

Updated: Monday, March 30, 2020, 9: 42 [IST]

After testing positive for the novel Coronavirus for the fourth time, singer Kanika Kapoor took to her Instagram page to share a heartfelt note with her fans. In the same note, the ‘Baby Doll’ singer also clarified that she is not admitted in the ICU and was waiting to meet her kids and family. She shared a quote that read, “Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life” and captioned it as, “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family…miss them!” (sic) Meanwhile, one of her family members who did not wish to be named, had earlier told IANS, “We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery.” The singer is currently undergoing medical treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) and her condition is said to be stable. A few days ago, Kanika hit the headlines for wrong reasons when the hospital administration criticized her for her ‘starry administration’. Prior to that, when the singer tested positive for COVID-19, she was brutally trolled on social media for hiding her recent travel history and for attending parties and allegedly spreading the virus though none of those who came into contact with her tested positive. Kanika Kapoor Tests Coronavirus Positive For The Fourth Time, Family Members Concerned! Exclusive: Singer Shweta Pandit Has THIS To Say About Kanika Kapoor And Choosing To Stay In Italy