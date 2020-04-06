kanika-kapoor-is-covid-19-free;-discharged-from-hospital-after-testing-negative-in-sixth-attempt

|

Updated: Monday, April 6, 2020, 11: 38 [IST]

Kanika Kapoor can finally take a sigh of relief! The Bollywood singer has been discharged from the hospital, following her complete recovery from the novel Coronavirus. She was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in her hometown Lucknow, after contracting the highly contagious disease. The official Twitter handle of ANI posted, “Singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow after the report of her sixth test, came negative. (sic)” On Saturday, Kanika had tested negative in her fifth test. However, the doctors had decided to keep her under observation and discharge her only after two back-to-back negative tests. The result of the singer’s sixth test came negative and hence, she was discharged from the hospital. However, post her discharge, the trouble are unlikely to end for Kanika. Three FIRs have been filed against the Baby Doll singer on the charges of negligence for attending many social events in Lucknow despite being infected with the novel Coronavirus. She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, she had claimed that she was unaware about being infected with the virus until her tests came positive. The singer allegedly hid her recent travel history to UK and managed to escape the screening process on the Lucknow aiport. Further, she mingled with people in the city despite the novel Coronavirus scare. Finally, on March 22, Kanika confirmed testing positive for the novel Coronavirus in an Instagram post, after which she was brutally trolled on social media for not going into self-isolation and instead, attending social gatherings. Later, she deleted that post. During her treatment, the singer shared a health update from the hospital and said that she hopes her next test turns out to be negative. She posted, “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. (sic)” She further added, “Waiting to go home to my kids and family, miss them! (sic)” COVID-19: Kanika Kapoor Tests Negative In The Fifth Round, To Be Kept Under Further Observation Coronavirus Scare: Urvashi Rautela Reacts To The Reports Of Kanika Kapoor Being Highly Irresponsible