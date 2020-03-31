kangana-ranaut-says-she-rejected-sanju:-ranbir-kapoor-came-to-my-house-and-offered-the-film

|

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 20: 40 [IST]

Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. Having delivered major hits like Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Judgementall Hai Kya, and Panga in recent times, Kangana says that her success is not because of the films she has done, but because of the ones she has not done. In a recent interview, Kangana spilled the beans on rejecting the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, and the Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan. She also revealed that she had to face some repercussions in the industry for doing so. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kangana said, “Ranbir Kapoor had come to my house and offered me to do Sanju. I didn’t like the role much. There wasn’t much for me to do in the film, so I said no to him. Imagine which other actress would say no to him? But I have always believed that I’m not here because of the films I did but because of the films I didn’t do. I was also approached for Sultan which I didn’t do and I remember after I said no, Aditya Chopra called me and told me ‘I will never work with you again’. So yes, all that has happened with me.” She further revealed that her dream project will be to play the role of Madhubala with Aamir Khan starring opposite her, playing the role of Dilip Kumar. “Anurag Basu had offered me Madhubala’s role in the biopic of Kishore Kumar he was planning with Ranbir Kapoor. That didn’t happen then. But now, I’d like to portray her life on screen for sure,” she said. Kangana will next be seen in Thalaivi, a biopic on former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalitha. Apart from this, she has two more films, Tejas and Dhaakad, in her kitty. ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Feels Coronavirus Pandemic Could Be Biowarfare To Bring Down Economies ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut On Social Distancing: Alone Time Is The Sweetest Thing One Will Experience