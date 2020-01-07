kangana-ranaut-repeatedly-insulted-by-‘irritated’-salman-khan,-called-‘expert-on-picking-fights’

Salman Khan and Kangana RanautVarinder Chawla

As Bollywood celebrities often join Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar, few weekend episodes turn out to be interesting due to the guests’ presence and not Salman. The upcoming episode, featuring Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut, would be no different.

Kangana Ranaut would be seen joining Salman Khan for the weekend episode to promote her film – Panga. The film revolves around a mother’s trials and tribulations to get into the national kabaddi team and live her dream. Kangana has never had good things to say about Salman Khan and their awkward encounter on the sets was enough to prove that.

According to Janta Ka Reporter, Salman Khan introduced Kangana Ranaut to the audience and housemates by saying that she was an ‘expert on picking fights’. The report says that he asked Kangana whether the film titled ‘Panga’ was infact her own biopic, to which a sarcastic Kangana said that it could be his biopic as well, which was a clear indication at Salman’s brawls and fights in the industry.

The report also states that Kangana said it’s not necessary for one to act in their own biopic, which left Salman visibly irritated. He shot back at her and said that she had already started picking fights with him. Not only that, he also said that Kangana could play him as well in her movie as she is very versatile.

While Kangana is known for being temperamental, she maintained her composure in front of Salman Khan.

During Kangana Ranaut’s unpleasant fight with Hrithik Roshan, several of her emails had been leaked. In one of the mails, she had called Salman Khan ‘weird’ and said, “You went for Big Boss. That’s great, it’s good to give BB that post-release promotion. I am glad you didn’t meet SK [Salman Khan]. He’s weird. When I said no to that film, he said, ‘Kareena was doing that film, but I gave it to you because it won’t help her, but it can make your career’. My jaw dropped. Is he crazy? Kareena’s role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan will make my career? Which world does he live in? Which of his heroine’s career is made?,” she had allegedly written.