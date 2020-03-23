kangana-ranaut-on-social-distancing:-alone-time-is-the-sweetest-thing-one-will-experience

Bollywood celebrities, from Sanjay Dutt to Twinkle Khanna, have come out in support of ‘janta curfew’ an initiative by Prime Minster Narendra Modi to combat the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). They have promised to not step outside their houses on Sunday, March 22, from 7 AM to 10 PM as requested by the PM.

Kangana Ranaut weighed in her opinion on the janta curfew in a recent interview. Calling it an incredible step, she said that it will prepare us for the future if things don’t go as we wish with regard to the spread of the virus.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, “Janta curfew is an incredible step, we should be ready for anything future holds for us and we all know practice makes us perfect, for now, if things go smooth, it will just be one day but if things derail this will come handy.”

She continued, “All the people who can’t spend time in their own company, well, right now there is no escape better make peace with who you are, nowhere to run now in a way it’s good …. good to learn to be on your own …. it takes some practice, some time but when it happens it’s the sweetest thing you will ever experience… so go for it.”

The total number of COVID-19 positive registered cases in India is over 250 as of Saturday, March 21. The national and state governments have taken unprecedented steps by closing schools, malls, gyms, cinema halls in order to combat the disease. In the Hindi film industry, many film shoots have been cancelled and film release dates have been postponed indefinitely.

