kangana-ranaut-on-rangoli’s-acid-attack:-i-did-tacky-films-for-my-sister’s-54-surgeries

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Kangana Ranaut has become synonymous with controversies and they often go hand-in-hand. She has been picking up fights with industry biggies like Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan among others. But she’s also synonymous with struggle that every outsider goes through.

While promoting her upcoming film Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Kangana revealed that if she hadn’t made it into the film industry, she might have lost out on her family. She had left home at the tender age of 15 to be an independent woman.

“Today, fortunately for me, I’ve got my family back. But I know that somewhere success had a huge role to play in the reconciliation. Had I not made it in films, I might have lost out on both my family and my dream, and that would have been devastating,” Kangana Ranaut told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

Grappling with Rangoli’s acid attack

But during her intial days in Bollywood, things had gone ugly when Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel was attacked with acid by her college friend Avinash Sharma after Rangoli had rejected his proposal. Kangana was just 19 when the attack had happened and she was not financially strong as well. To grapple with her sister’s acid attack, Kangana said she had to do tacky films to gather money for the treatment.

“I was just 19, on the threshold of a bright career, when the attack happened and it was a long, hard struggle to deal with this kind of perverse, sexist cruelty. Financially too, I was not strong back then. Girls around me would feel depressed by a bad hair day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was grappling with something far more real and yet had no time to sit and cry. I did tacky films, took on roles I did not deserve, accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. It took 54 surgeries,” Kangana revealed.

Bad experiences

Kangana also said admitted that she had fallen into bad company after she left home and struggled to become an independent woman. But her bad experiences only made her tougher and wise enough to tackle tough situations.

“I fell into bad company straightaway. Some people took advantage of the fact that I was alone and couldn’t confide in my parents, and I’ve experienced the worst a person can go through. It toughened me up and made me the person I am. But I wouldn’t want my children to go through such extremes. I would want to be there for them,” Kangana said.