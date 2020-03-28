kangana-ranaut-feels-coronavirus-pandemic-could-be-biowarfare-to-bring-down-economies

|

Updated: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 18: 14 [IST]

The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the world, and the lockdown in India to prevent its spread, is having a significant economic impact. The Hindi film industry is not immune to this either, and there are many daily wage workers in the industry, who will be terribly hit by this. Kangana Ranaut expressed her solidarity with every individual who suffers the economic impact of Coronavirus, and said that at this time of trial, she is not an actor. She also raised a concern that certain conspiracy theorists have been raising, that this could potentially be a biowarfare or a bioterrorism situation intended to bring down countries’ economies. In an interview with India Today, Kangana said, “We all are doing our bit and also donating for this. Our huge concern for economy has landed us all in the situation where we are with no concern for human well being and this could also be a potential biowar where countries are trying to get down each other’s economies. We have to reflect as where we have landed as people, as a nation and why are we letting our greed, our senses guide us and not our consciousness.”(sic) She continued, “If this lockdown goes on for 21 days we will be two years behind economically, but if it goes beyond 21 days it is going to be a disastrous situation for our nation because we are a developing one.” Kangana was asked about the losses she personally faced, to which she said, “Right now we only exist as people here. I’ve stopped to see myself as an actor and like I said we should be ready for almost anything, we should be prepared to rise above individual concerns. So my films are also like everything else it’s just stuck and I don’t know where we will land.I It depends on when we come out of it. That is the reason I want more people to understand the seriousness of the situation. Right now individual gain or loss is not my concern.” With regards to work, Kangana has a number of upcoming movies including Thalaivi, a biopic on late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalitha, an action film titled Dhaakad, and Tejas, in which Kangana will play an Indian Air Force pilot. ALSO READ: Janta Curfew: Bachchans, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut & Others Applaud Heroes ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut On Social Distancing: Alone Time Is The Sweetest Thing One Will Experience