kangana-ranaut-chooses-aamir-khan-over-ranbir-kapoor;-is-alia-bhatt-the-reason-behind-it?

|

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 19: 04 [IST]

Kangana Ranaut is known for expressing her strong opinions about the film industry. She is one of those self-made actresses, who never shy away from raising voice against the controversial things happening in the industry. Earlier, in Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, Kangana Ranaut had said that she doesn’t want to work with three Khans of Bollywood – Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The actress said that she would only do a movie with them only if she gets an equally important role to play opposite them. For those who are unversed, Kangana Ranaut was offered Salman Khan’s Sultan but she refused it. However, recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the Panga actress confessed that she wants to play Madhubala in Kishore Kumar’s biopic if Aamir Khan is playing the veteran’s role. On the other hand, Aamir Khan is also fond of Kangana Ranaut and considers her as one of his favourite actresses in recent times. Well, the actress revealed that she would like to make a love story of veteran actress Madhubala and Dilip Kumar. Kangana herself wants to play Madhubala and envisions Aamir Khan to essay the role of Dilip Kumar. She revealed that Anurag Basu wanted her to play Madhubala in Kishore Kumar’s biopic opposite Ranbir Kapoor. But she refused to do it. Is it because of Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend, Alia Bhatt? Kangana Ranaut has always been countering Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for not speaking on political issues in the country. But she didn’t refuse the film because of Alia Bhatt. As per Kangana’s opinion, she won’t do a film which doesn’t have enough or equal screen scope for her. Notably, Madhubala is one of the part of Kishore Kumar’s life and Kangana is keen to work on the film, which is based on their love story. Also Read : Kangana Ranaut: ‘I Ran Away From Home When I Was 15, Was A Film Star & Drug Addict Within Two Years’ She spoke about how Ranbir Kapoor had offered her Sanju, but she refused it as she didn’t want to do limited roles. When Kangana Ranaut was asked to name the actors with whom she would love to do films, she said, “I deserve credit for sticking to my legacy. I’m meaning to work with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh only if I have an equal role opposite them.” When asked about the kind of role she would like to do with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, she said,” With Ranbir, I would like to do something like Abhimaan which is a married couple’s story. Ranveer’s energy is too volatile. So, I would like to do ‘A Star Is Born’ kind of film with him.” Also Read : Video: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Take A Walk, Couple Moved In Together? Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of late actress-politician Jayalalithaa in her biopic named Thalaivi. Directed by AL Vijay, the film is a trilingual film and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.