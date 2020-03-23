Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: Check Out Her Different Banarasi Saree Looks

Kangana Ranaut is a ‘one-woman’ army in the true sense of the term. Be it right or wrong, it does take a lot of guts to survive and also do quality work despite one opening his or her mouth openly against an industry that’s known to feed nepotism. A tigress in her own right, she has shown time and again that she need not be a part of any ‘Bollywood camp’ as she is alone enough to sustain herself.

As Kangana rings in her birthday today, we show you some of her best looks in Banarasi sarees that are certain to give you major ethnic saree goals. Check out the photos below to draw some inspiration ladies –