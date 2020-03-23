From an outsider to one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut made her debut in the 2006 movie Gangster and since then there have been a lot of ups and downs in her career. Being mocked for her accent, stereotyped for her characters, controversies, failures, and huge successes, she has been through all. She has done a lot of work and we are proud of her for being who she is.

After completing her schooling, she attended Science College in Simla. She was enrolled in the Elite School of Modelling, and also tried some theatre acting in Delhi and was a member of the Smita Theater Group under Arvind Gaur. She worked with director Arvind Gaur at IHC (India Habitat Centre). Her first play was Girish Karnad’s Taledanda (Rakt Kalyan).

Later, she went on to entertain audiences in movies. Kangana has won 3 National Awards for her performance in Fashion, Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

We hope to see many such actresses as Kangana emerging from the theatre world and contributing to other fields.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com