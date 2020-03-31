kangana-ranaut-acknowledges-panga’s-failure:-if-it-was-stuck-now,-it-probably-wouldn’t-have-a-future

|

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 18: 00 [IST]

Kangana Ranaut’s last release Panga, an Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial, won the hearts of audiences and critics, but failed to do as expected at the box office. Given that Panga’s trailer became the most viewed Bollywood trailer of 2019, many thought the film would be a smashing hit. Kangana acknowledged the commercial failure of Panga in a recent interview and ascribed it to its release being sandwiched between two big budget films like Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. But she is grateful that the film released back then itself, and wasn’t scheduled for release now, when films like ’83 and Sooryavanshi have been postponed indefinitely. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kangana said, “Even though Panga didn’t get a good release, because it was sandwiched between films like Street Dancer and Tanhaji, but now in hindsight I feel it is good that a small film like that, if it was stuck now, it probably wouldn’t have a future.” She continued, “At least now people can enjoy it on digital platforms, which also pay you very handsomely to buy your content. Whatever release it had, I’m happy that it happened. Back then it felt very bad that ‘why are we so cluttered?’ and ‘why don’t have any theatres?’ but had I known what the future had, I would prefer that release than for it to come in 2021 with another three-four films of mine.” Kangana now has three movies lined up. One is Dhaakad, an action film directed by Razneesh Ghai. The other is Tejas, in which she will play an Indian Air Force commander. In the third one, Kangana will be essaying the role of Tamil Nadu’s former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. The film has been titled Thalaivi. ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Says She Rejected Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Came To My House And Offered The Film ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Says She Sneaks Out On Casual Dates: ‘Can’t Share A Bed With Someone Else’