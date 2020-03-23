kane-county-religious-school-that-ignored-pritzker-order-now-shut-down

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 12: 44 PM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 23, 2020 / 01: 17 PM CDT

UNINCORPORATE ELGIN, Ill — A week after ignoring Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a K-through-12 religious school near Elgin shut down Monday.

Kane Co. Sheriff’s Dept. deputies visited Northwest Baptist Academy Monday morning to make sure it was complying with the governor’s order that all schools in Illinois be closed until April 8.

The last day of classes was Monday, March 16, but Northwest Baptist continued to hold classes after that.

Kane Co. Sheriff Ron Hain asked school administrators to close last week, but the pastor told him the state had no authority to close a religious school.

Monday morning, deputies were planning to hand out copies of the governor’s compliance order to school parents, but school officials arrived to tell them they were moving the students to E-learning.

The Pritzker administration said it believes Northwest Baptist was the only school in Illinois that hadn’t been complying with the order.

He school has about 60 students and 15 to 20 staff members, Hain said.

It’s not known if anyone connected with the school has been exposed to the virus.