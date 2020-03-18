kandi-burruss-wishes-tamar-braxton-a-happy-birthday-and-shares-amazing-pics-to-mark-the-event

Kandi Burrus is celebrating the birthday of her BFF, Tamar Braxton, with a message on her social media account. Kandi also made sure to share a bunch of racy pics featuring the gorgeous Tamar, and you can check these out below.

People started to wish Tamar a Happy Birthday since yesterday, and they comforted her as she was telling followers that she’s been depressed for a few days.

Tamar was posting this yesterday: ‘I’m sitting here sobbing. Not because I won an award but because after all, I’ve been through, this is a reminder. Ladies & gentlemen, there is a war going on. Us against our minds. I’ve been depressed 4several days, not knowing why I’m wanting 2quit, wanting 2stop. Don’t! Fight!’

‘Happy Birthday @tamarbraxton!!!! I hope you’re somewhere getting your entire life! Give her some bday love y’all. 🎂🎂🎂’ Kandi captioned her post.

Tamar responded: ‘tThank u my beautiful sister ❤️I’m in the house totally not getting my life. 🍀 😂😂’

A fan said: ‘KANDI….LMAO….your face in that last picture though just took me out! I’m like I wonder what she’s thinking!!!’ and a follower posted this: ‘Kandi did you play keyboard for one of Toni’s songs? “Talking in his sleep”‘

Someone else said: ‘Kandi I love you so much great lady great personality,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘I can’t take my eyes off those 🍑 what’s the caption again.’

Someone else posted: ‘Happy birthday @tamarbraxton @kandi those chi chis looking right!’

A commenter said: ‘@kandi you’re the dark angel, aren’t you on the masked singer. They missed that OLG clue,’ and a follower wrote: ‘Happy birthday I’m living my life as I do every day with peace and prayer and love.’

Someone else wrote: ‘Oh wee Ms. Kandi, the girls are definitely out in that dress all eyes will be on you.’

People are happy to know that the friendship; between these two has been rekindled back in 2019.



